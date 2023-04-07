Manifest: Final Episodes Take Flight on an Ominous Date, and the Official Teaser Is Wild

The journey to the finish line for our favorite 828ers will be devastating.

That's all we can muster after watching the ominous teaser that showcases a hopeless battle for survival.

Netflix confirmed Friday that the sci-fi drama's final ten episodes will premiere Friday, June 2, 2023.

If that date sounds familiar, it's the death date the series has been leading toward since the beginning.

At the end of the first half of Manifest Season 4, we learned the death date was not only for the passengers -- it was for the whole world.

Wowza, right?

Angelina was seemingly supercharged at the end of Manifest Season 4 Episode 10, raising plenty of questions about what she has planned for the final days of the world.

Will she continue to be terrible, or will she realize she's been the key driving force in the world's demise?

"In the aftermath of Angelina unleashing a devastating volcanic fissure, the passengers face severe scrutiny in a world fueled by 828er hate, no longer free to solve their own Callings without constant supervision by the unscrupulous 828 Registry," the logline for the final episodes reads.

"A mysterious accident delivers ominous warnings on a biblical scale that will further jeopardize the livelihood of all the passengers," Netflix teases.

"As Michaela grieves the loss of her beloved husband Zeke, she must team up with her old flame Jared to find new methods to investigate Callings."

"Meanwhile, Ben and Saanvi attempt to collaborate with the Registry authorities, which only leads to dire results for the passengers," the spoiler-filled synopsis warns.

"Miraculously, a mythological event reactivates Cal's sapphire-laden dragon scar, offering a glimmer of hope for the 828ers to survive the rapidly approaching Death Date."

"But Angelina's nefarious sapphire powers continue to wreak havoc, leading to a struggle between good and evil down to their very last day in this most terrifying, suspenseful and joyous chapter of the Manifest story."

The cast of the final season includes Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long, Holly Taylor, Daryl Edwards, and Ty Doran.

The official teaser trailer is also wild because it showcases the world the characters are living in when we return to the intense drama.

Check it out below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.