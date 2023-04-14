TV Ratings: Grey's Anatomy, Ghosts, and Young Sheldon Go Low

The numbers for Thursday are in, and it was a down night for most shows.

We'll start with Grey's Anatomy. The veteran ABC drama secured 3.2 million viewers across two hours, with the second hour hitting a new low.

The series has been hitting several lows this season as it switches things up.

ABC has already picked up a 20th season, so the show is sticking around.

Before that, Station 19 (3.8 million/0.4 rating) was steady.

Over on CBS, Young Sheldon (6.6 million/0.4 rating) and Ghosts (6.1 million/0.4 rating) both came down to season lows.

The bad news stopped there for CBS, with So Help Me Todd (4.5 million/0.3 rating) and CSI: Vegas (3.3 million/0.3 rating) both steady.

CBS has renewed its Thursday line-up for next season.

Over on FOX, Next Level Chef did 1.6 million viewers and a 0.3 rating, while Animal Control had around 1 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

It's unclear what FOX plans to do on the night next season, but we should get some clarity next month.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.