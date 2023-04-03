TV Ratings: Magnum P.I. Shows Signs of Life

After weeks of dropping, Magnum P.I. showed some signs of life Sunday night on NBC.

Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 8 had 3.5 million viewers and a 0.3 rating among adults 18-49, rising quite a bit among total viewers and a tenth in the demo.

If the series can rise another bit, it would be a slam dunk for renewal, but with the show going off the air until the fall soon, there's a chance it could lose some steam.

The Blacklist followed with 2 million viewers and a 0.2 rating as the final episodes continued.

American Idol was stable in the demo on ABC but down among total viewers.

The aging reality series had 4.8 million viewers and a 0.7 rating.

The Company You Keep, which is on the bubble for renewal or cancellation, had 2.2 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

CBS aired the CMT Music Awards (5.4 million/0.6 rating), which increased in total viewers year-to-year.

FOX's HouseBroken continued with 0.6 million viewers and a 0.1 rating.

The series was, once again, airing amongst a sea of repeats on FOX.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.