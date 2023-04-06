Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 8 Episode 18

Did the pilot program bring the hospital back to its former glory?

On Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 18, Dr. Grace Song had the plan to fix up the hospital.

Will's Growing Feelings - Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 17

Meanwhile, Archer clashed with Charlies on a patient faking paralysis, leading to a wild argument.

Elsewhere, Hannah helped a pregnant mother with a heart condition.

Who stepped in to save the day?

Watch Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 18 Online

Use the video above to watch Chicago Med online right here via TV Fanatic.

