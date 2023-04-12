Watch FBI Online: Season 5 Episode 18

Did the team manage to keep Scola safe?

On FBI Season 5 Episode 18, things took a devastating turn following a traumatic incident.

Meanwhile, the deputy commander of an Air National Guard Base was kidnapped and forced to give over access codes.

With the clock ticking, it was time to take a big swing to secure the team's safety.

Use the video above to watch FBI online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.