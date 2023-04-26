Watch FBI Online: Season 5 Episode 20

Who killed the drug dealer?

On FBI Season 5 Episode 20, a dealer's dead body wad found in a federal park and the team had to find answers in an unlikely place.

Meanwhile, Maggie's sister returned to New York and complicated Maggie's personal life.

Elsewhere, OA had a decision to make about his future when an opportunity arrived when he least expected it.

FBI Season 5 Episode 20 Quotes

[Erin] is a magnet for drama and trouble.

Maggie [to OA]

Maggie: My sister's in town.
OA: So you're worried?

FBI Season 5 Episode 20 Photos

Killer of Dealer - FBI Season 5 Episode 20
Back in the City - FBI Season 5 Episode 20
Dealer's Killer - FBI Season 5 Episode 20
Erin Returns - FBI Season 5 Episode 20
Dealer Shot - FBI Season 5 Episode 20
Seeking Killer - FBI Season 5 Episode 20
