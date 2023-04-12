Watch Superman & Lois Online: Season 3 Episode 5

What decision did Lois make?

On Superman & Lois Season 3 Episode 5, Clark and General Lane had to step aside to allow her to make a decision about her treatment.

Meanwhile, Lana and Sarah had a run-in with an old friend at the diner.

Elsewhere, Natalie had a surprise visitor that made her ponder a life away from Smallville.

How did her dad feel about her thought process?

