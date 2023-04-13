Watch Survivor Online: Season 44 Episode 7

Where was the key?

On Survivor Season 44 Episode 7, the castaways worked together to find the key to unlocking a new twist in the game.

However, some of the castaways quickly realized there was a plot they were left out of.

Then, one castaway found themselves stuck between a rock and a hard place.

Use the video above to watch Survivor online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.