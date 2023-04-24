Watch The Equalizer Online: Season 3 Episode 15

Did Aunt Vi manage to help her friend?

On The Equalizer Season 3 Episode 15, McCall stepped in when her aunt realized her masseuse was a victim of domestic abuse.

Meanwhile, McCall trained Dee on situational awareness, but what went wrong?

Elsewhere, Dante chased after the man who shot his friend Manny.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.