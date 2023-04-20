Watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey Online: Irish Meltdown

Who exposed the rumor about Melissa cheating on Joe?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 Episode 11 kicked off with Danielle, Teresa, and Jennifer in the know about the big rumor.

By the end, there were tears and even more family drama than before.

Amid all of the drama, the ladies tried to find a way to support Teresa's plans.

Use the video above to watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.