Watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey Online: Season 13 Episode 9

What really happened to the family business?

On The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 Episode 9, Teresa set out to set the record straight with Melissa.

Unfortunately, the pair had differing views on Louie's involvement.

Elsewhere, Joe was put on blast by his sister and he set out to get answers.

Jackie tried to get through to Danielle about why she was so adamant about knowing more about her past.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.