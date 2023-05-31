And Just Like That: Kim Cattrall Returns as Samantha Jones for Season 2 Finale

Every so often, casting news that gives us TV Fanatics pause to check whether we're dreaming comes to light.

This is one of those times.

Kim Cattrall is set to return to the Sex and the City universe with a cameo on the finale of And Just Like That Season 2.

Variety first reported the news while dropping some interesting tidbits in the process.

Cattrall's return as Samantha Jones is for one scene in the upcoming finale, and we even have some context.

Samantha was revealed to be living in London on And Just Like That Season 1.

Her friendship with Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) was in tatters, but there were hints of them finding their way back to each other.

Samantha's sole scene on the Max revival finds her on the phone with Carrie, but we'll need to tune into the finale to get some context on what happens.

Cattrall, who has been vocal about her disdain for co-star Parker and returning to the show, filmed for one day in March, Variety reports.

At this time, the actress is not expected to return for a potential And Just Like That Season 3, but given that we didn't think Cattrall would ever reprise the role, there's a chance things could change down the line.

Cattrall was said to have been the holdout in making a third Sex and the City movie because she reportedly didn't think the script was worth her time.

"I would have preferred for all of us to have some kind of event to warrant a third film," Cattrall told Variety in 2022.

"That didn't happen."

For her part, Parker hinted she wouldn't be interested in a potential return for Cattrall.

"I don't think I would, because I think there's just too much public history of feelings on her part that she's shared," Parker said after being asked if she would be OK with it to Variety following the season finale.

"I haven't participated in or read articles, although people are inclined to let me know," the star continued.

"We didn't go to Kim for this, you know," Parker said of how Samantha was written in the new series.

"After we didn't do the movie and the studio couldn't meet what she wanted to do, we have to hear her and listen to her and what was important to her."

"It didn't fit into what was important or needed for us.

"There's a very distinct line between Samantha and Kim," Parker continued.

"Samantha's not gone. Samantha's present, and I think was handled with such respect and elegance. She wasn't villainized."

And Just Like That Season 2 is set to premiere Thursday, June 22 on Max, with Cattrall's appearance in the finale set to air in August.

Returning series regulars include Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang, and Alexa Swinton.

Check out the trailer below.

