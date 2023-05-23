LL Cool J Joins NCIS: Hawai'i Cast, Reprising NCIS: Los Angeles Role

With the end of NCIS: Los Angeles on Sunday, fans were left to ponder the future after an ending that left us with more questions than answers for some characters.

Thankfully, some of that was cleared up at the close of NCIS: Hawai'i Season 2, just 24 hours after the Los Angeles-set spinoff wrapped up its 14-season run.

LL Cool J appeared in shocking fashion during a high-stakes rescue mission, with Sam Hanna arriving in the nick of time to save the gang.

Looking ahead to NCIS: Hawai'i Season 3, LL Cool J has been locked in as a recurring guest star, so we should get updates on what happened to several NCIS: Los Angeles fan favorites beyond the series finale.

There's also that chance that more faces could pop up if an original actor is being used as a connective tissue between the two shoes.

"All of us at NCIS: Hawai'i have been huge fans of LL COOL J for years and couldn't be more thrilled or honored to be adding his spectacular talent to our ohana for season three," said executive producers Matt Bosack, Jan Nash and Christopher Silber in a statement shared with TV Fanatic.

NCIS: Hawai'i stars Vanessa Lachey, Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon, and Tori Anderson.

Matt Bosack, Jan Nash, and Christopher Silber serve as executive producers. NCIS: Hawai'i is produced by CBS Studios.

Fans of NCIS will probably welcome the decision: Los Angeles because the CBS procedural didn't get a lot of time to map out a conclusion.

While many of the plots were wrapped up in the two-part series finale, some lingering threads just didn't get enough time to shine.

When NCIS: New Orleans wrapped up, the actors and characters didn't resurface in the NCIS-verse, so we didn't think it was possible to migrate an NCIS: Los Angeles alum on a recurring basis over to one of the other shows.

Thankfully, the NCIS universe is becoming more connected than ever, which is a good thing.

NCIS: Hawai'i is set to return to CBS in the fall.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.