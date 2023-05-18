Manifest Final Episodes Trailer: Angelina's Reign of Terror Intensifies as the Survivors Buckle Under the Pressure

Our favorite 828ers have seen better days, and it's hard not to worry about how their journies will end.

On Thursday, Netflix went public with the official trailer for the second half of Manifest Season 4, and it's a lot to process.

"When we boarded [Flight] 828, we had no idea what a tortured, life-changing journey we were about to embark on," Josh Dallas' Ben Stone says atop the new trailer.

We're then subjected to the complicated perils that come with the mysterious death date.

Angelina is very clearly on one and won't stop until she's achieved what she believes to be her calling.

We already know Angelina was devoted to the cause when she stabbed Grace, indulged in saphire, and gave her best apocalypse pose at the close of the first half of Manifest Season 4.

The Stones and everyone else are trying to comprehend what the end looks like, and I dare say we'll be delving into what will become of those who weren't on the fateful flight.

The death date we thought was reserved for 828ers is actually for the whole world.

Is it a test? Is it real? We don't know what will happen at this stage, but we can speculate.

Michaela's journey is probably one of the toughest because she has to come to terms with the death of her husband, Zeke, while simultaneously trying to save everyone else.

Check out the official synopsis below:

In the aftermath of Angelina unleashing a devastating volcanic fissure, the passengers face severe scrutiny in a world fueled by 828er hate, no longer free to solve their own Callings without constant supervision by the unscrupulous 828 Registry.

A mysterious accident delivers ominous warnings on a biblical scale that will further jeopardize the livelihood of all the passengers.

As Michaela grieves the loss of her beloved husband Zeke, she must team up with her old flame Jared to find new methods to investigate Callings.

Meanwhile, Ben and Saanvi attempt to collaborate with the Registry authorities, which only leads to dire results for the passengers.

Miraculously, a mythological event reactivates Cal's sapphire-laden dragon scar, offering a glimmer of hope for the 828ers to survive the rapidly approaching Death Date.

But Angelina's nefarious sapphire powers continue to wreak havoc, leading to a struggle between good and evil down to their very last day in this most terrifying, suspenseful and joyous chapter of the Manifest story.

Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long, Holly Taylor, Daryl Edwards, and Ty Doran star in the final season.

Check out trailer below and be sure to watch the emotional final episodes on June 2.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.