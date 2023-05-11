The Walking Dead: Dead City Trailer: Maggie and Negan's Journey to New York City Takes a Dark Turn

Are you ready to experience the apocalypse from New York City?

AMC went public with the official trailer on Thursday for the new spinoff, and it looks like a nice change of pace.

The teaser trailer that premiered earlier this month hinted at the fraught relationship between Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

Maggie is in New York on a mission to save her son, and it's sure to be a dramatic experience.

The trailer teases the people they'll encounter, and let's just say the new spinoff is making full use of the new setting.

"Dead City follows Maggie and Negan traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland," the logline teases.

"The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror."

The series also stars Gaius Charles as Perlie Armstrong, a devoted family man, Željko Ivanek as The Croat, Jonathan Higginbotham as Tommaso, Mahina Napoleon as Ginny, Trey Santiago-Hudson as Jano, Charlie Solis as The Bartender, and Michael Anthony as Luther.

Unlike other shows that have aired in the franchise thus far, TWD: Dead City has a six-episode order, which should make for a lean series, assuming the plot is decent.

It's unclear whether the show can get an additional pickup or if this will be a limited series.

Still, taking this journey to a new city with fan-favorite characters is interesting.

The series launches out of Fear the Walking Dead on June 18, at 10 p.m.

If the trailer doesn't sell you on the spinoff, I don't know what will.

Check it out below.

What are your thoughts on the new setting?

Do you think it will live up to the main show?

Hit the comments, TWD Fanatics.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.