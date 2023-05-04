The Walking Dead: Dead City Trailer Teases Maggie & Negan Like You've Never Seen Them Before

The hatred between Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) runs deep.

That much we learned throughout their arc on The Walking Dead.

After making peace with one another at the end of The Walking Dead Season 11, it seems the pair are more at odds than ever, a couple of years on from their parting of ways.

Dead City follows Maggie and Negan traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland.

The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror.

Maggie's journey to New York finds her searching for her son, Hershel, but the status of her relationship with Negan remains up in the air.

It's hard to imagine them ever being true friends, but it wouldn't be surprising if they joined forces for this mission to save Hershel.

Based on their body language, the pair hate each other more than ever, but it looks like Maggie needs Negan to find her son.

The trailer still doesn't account for Negan's wife and child's whereabouts, but the series finale of the original series didn't give any update.

Is it possible that Annie has also been captured by whoever steals Hershel?

The series also stars Gaius Charles as Perlie Armstrong, a devoted family man, Željko Ivanek as The Croat, Jonathan Higginbotham as Tommaso, Mahina Napoleon as Ginny, Trey Santiago-Hudson as Jano, Charlie Solis as The Bartender, and Michael Anthony as Luther.

Unlike other shows that have aired in the franchise thus far, TWD: Dead City has a six-episode order, which should make for a lean series, assuming the plot is decent.

The visuals in the trailer are striking, largely because the other shows have kept most of the action away from the big cities because of the number of zombies.

Even if the main plot between Maggie and Negan is a little bit tired, immersing ourselves in a new location, complete with some new characters and conflicts, should make the series worthwhile.

Check out the clip below and be sure to return for our coverage in the lead-up to the premiere and, of course, our reviews.

The Walking Dead: Dead City launches June 18, 2023.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.