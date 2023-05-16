TV Ratings: 9-1-1 Ends FOX Run on Steady Note; American Idol Plunges

9-1-1's FOX series finale had steady numbers.

9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 18 managed 4.1 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

The hit drama will move to ABC in the fall (should you expect crossovers?).

Over on ABC, Jeopardy! Masters remained a solid option.

The primetime edition of the beloved gameshow did 5.6 million viewers and a 0.6.

American Idol followed with 2.6 million viewers and a 0.3 rating in the demo.

NBC's The Voice remained very much in the competition with 5.4 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

That's My Jam closed out the night for NBC at 2.2 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

CBS went with The Neighborhood (4.8 million/0.5 rating), Bob Hearts Abishola (4.3 million/0.4 rating), NCIS (6.4 million/0.4 rating), and NCIS: Hawai'i (4.8 million/0.3 rating).

Over on The CW, All American ticked down to 400,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating with its season finale.

With the season wrapping up, we're gearing up for the summer season, which should lead to some reduced ratings.

What are your thoughts on the numbers?

Hit the comments.

Remember, you can watch TV online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.