9-1-1 Franchise Crossovers "Extremely Unlikely" as Original Series Moves to ABC

With 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star now airing on competing networks, it looks like crossovers are out of the question.

News broke earlier this month that FOX had canceled the original series after six seasons.

However, ABC dialed 9-1-1 mere moments after the official decision, revealing that 9-1-1 Season 7 would air on the Disney-owned network in the fall.

Spinoff series 9-1-1: Lone Star was retained by FOX with a Season 5 pickup and one of the biggest questions surrounded whether there will still be a shared universe between the shows.

Speaking to TV Line, Michael Thorn, President of Scripted Programming for FOX Entertainment, told TV Line that "crossovers have always been really hard because they're such ambitious schedules."

"We weren't able to do it every year when both shows were on our network anyway, so I would say it's extremely unlikely" to have future crossovers.

Many shows on TV nowadays that share a universe tend to have plenty of character crossovers, but it sure sounds like things will be kept separate between the two shows.

It's unclear what could happen in the future, and there is a good chance Lone Star could land on ABC if FOX decides to move on from it.

It would depend on the show's numbers at the time and whether ABC needs another drama series.

But for now, we'll have to wait to find out when the shows will land on their respective schedules.

The Hollywood Writers Strike could push both shows into 2024 before they return with fresh episodes -- or later.

There is much uncertainty because there's no telling when the strike could end.

FOX is also holding off on announcing a fall schedule until the network determines which shows will be ready for fall.

ABC's schedule is set to land later this week, and there's a good chance 9-1-1 will be on there -- even if it has to be delayed down the line.

It's unclear where the series will air because ABC will have Dancing With the Stars back on the network.

A big possibility is DWTS airing from 9 p.m. - 11 p.m., with 9-1-1 in the 8 p.m. slot.

What are your thoughts on the lack of crossovers?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.