TV Ratings: CSI: Vegas Goes Low Opposite Grey's Anatomy Finale

It was a night of season finales for the broadcast networks, and with increased competition, there was some noticeable erosion.

CSI: Vegas aired opposite Grey's Anatomy for the first time, and the CBS procedural dipped to 2.7 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

That's not a great result, but the show's strength is in delayed viewing, and those metrics have snagged it two renewals so far.

The latest show in the CSI franchise will return in the fall, but it will air on Sundays.

Earlier in the night for CBS, a double pump of Young Sheldon sent the comedy out on a solid note with 6.6 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

So Help Me Todd did 4.4 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

Speaking of Grey's Anatomy, the two-hour season-ender pulled in 3 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

For ABC, Station 19 had 3.6 million viewers and a 0.4 rating earlier in the night.

Both shows are returning to ABC in 2024.

Over on NBC, Law & Order (3.8 million/0.3 rating), and Organized Crime (3.9 million/0.4 rating).

SVU (4.3 million/0.4 rating) was down a tenth.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.