TV Ratings: Fantasy Island Flat With Season (Series?) Finale; Jeopardy Masters Leads the Night

The numbers for Monday, May 8, 2023, are in, and there are some surprises.

FOX's 9-1-1 kicked things off with its penultimate episode on FOX, delivering 4.3 million viewers and a 0.4 rating -- on par with last week's results.

After that, the finale of Fantasy Island did 1.8 million viewers and a 0.2 rating in the demo.

FOX has canceled higher-rated series this season, but Fantasy Island has shown stability despite lengthy hiatus, so it could be in contention for a pickup.

ABC's Jeopardy! Masters competition got underway with 5.6 million viewers and a 0.6 rating, easily dominating the night in both metrics.

NBC went with The Voice (5.3 million/0.5 rating), and That's My Jam (2.4 million/0.3 rating) -- both of which were on par with their recent results.

Over on CBS, there was nothing unusual to report for NCIS (6.5 million/0.4 rating) and NCIS: Hawaii (4.8 million/0.3 rating) as both were steady.

The Neighborhood (4.7 million/0.4 rating) and Bob Hearts Abishola (4.3 million/0.3 rating) were both down.

The CW's All American -- the only current scripted show on the network renewed for next season -- was up to 0.5 million viewers and a 0.1 rating.

