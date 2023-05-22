TV Ratings: NCIS: Los Angeles Goes Out on Strong Note; The Blacklist Goes Low

It was a night of season and series finales on the broadcast networks.

NCIS: Los Angeles wrapped up its 14-year run on CBS on an up note for CBS.

The series finale had 5 million viewers and a 0.4 rating, which marks a season-high audience on the night.

After that, a retrospective special had 3.4 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

Earlier in the night for CBS, The Equalizer had 6.2 million viewers and a 0.4 rating in the demo.

Over on ABC, American Idol closed out its latest season with 5.8 million viewers and a 0.7 rating in the demo.

America's Funniest Home Videos had 4.3 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

NBC's The Blacklist (leading out of a Magnum P.I. encore) did 1.5 million viewers and a 0.1 rating in the demo.

Yes, that's a big yikes.

But the series is ending this season.

FOX went with The Simpsons (0.8 million/0.2 rating), The Great North (0.6 million/0.2 rating), Bob's Burgers (0.7 million/0.2 rating), and HouseBroken (0.5 million/0.1 rating).

