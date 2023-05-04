Vampire Academy Boss Shares Update on Mission to Save Series After Cancellation

It looks like Vampire Academy will remain staked after Peacock canceled it in January.

Executive producer and showrunner Marguerite MacIntyre shared an update on the efforts to find a new home after the cancellation.

Since the cancellation, MacIntyre has remained optimistic that the show could return in some capacity.

However, the latest update is somber as the former Vampire Diaries star said she "doesn't see any avenue" forward to keep the show alive.

"I have been wanting to say this for a very long time," MacIntyre said in a video posted on Twitter.

"Again, thank you for all your love for the show."

"Thanks for the incredible support. Thanks for you sticking with us through a lot of thin lately."

She continued, "I don't have good news. I don't see any avenue forward."

"And I just feel like now is the time to say I'm sorry about that; it wasn't for lack of trying."

"We went a little silent because there wasn't a lot we could say. We pitched our hearts out, and we tried, and we took it as far as we could."

While the show is not getting an immediate revival, MacIntyre believes the franchise will be revisited.

"It's a beautiful show, these are beautiful books, these are beautiful characters," MacIntyre added.

"They'll come back in the world."

"We cared more than anything that the book fans loved what we did, and you guys did, and it meant the world."

"So we thank you. You made it a hit for us. Whatever else happened, it was a hit because you loved it and you supported it. And you were there for us."

"You heard what we were trying to do; you saw what we were trying to do… I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart."

Vampire Academy starred Daniela Nieves (Snowfall) as Royal Moroi vampire Lissa Dragomir, Sisi Stringer (Mortal Kombat) as Rose's Dhampir Guardian Rose Hathaway, and Kieron Moore (Sex Education) as Dhampir Guardian Dimitri Belikov.

The cast also included Andre Dae Kim (Degrassi Next Class) as Royal Moroi vampire Christian Ozera, J. August Richards (Angel) as Victor Dashkov, and Anita-Joy Uwajeh (Lucky Man) as Tatiana Vogel.

Also on the cast was Mia Mckenna-Bruce (Persuasion) as Mia Karp, Rhian Blundell (Nobody Girl) as Meredith Beckham, Jonetta Kaiser (Tales) as Sonya Karp, and Andrew Liner (grown-ish) as Mason Ashford.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.