Vanderpump Rules: Insane Reunion Trailer Teases Scandoval Aftermath, Fights, & More

Are you ready for Vanderpump Rules to acknowledge the Scandoval?

Bravo treated fans to the trailer for the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion, and as Scheana would say, it's good as gold.

For the first time since news of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Levis cheating shook the reality TV stratosphere, we have footage of Ariana Madix speaking out against the pair.

"I can't think of two worse people," Ariana says in the clip.

"Don't even f--kig look at me. You don't deserve to look at this."

Madix also opened up about what she thought would happen ahead of the reunion in behind-the-scenes moments.

"I don't see anything good coming for those f--king rats."

When the reunion does get underway, Ariana calls Raquel a "diabolical, demented, and sub-human."

Sandoval and Raquel also take a breather from filming and criticize their co-stars.

"They are making you and me to be pathological liars," he tells her, to which Raquel responds, "I see that, even though we know that we're not."

One of the biggest parts of the trailer finds Andy wondering whether Tom and Raquel are in love, something that gives him pause.

As expected, we don't hear in the trailer, but it sure looks like they're the real deal -- or so they think.

There's a lot of animosity between the cast in this post-Scandoval world and the trailer zeroes in on it.

At one point, James and Sandoval prepare to fight.

Another big moment finds the two Toms caught up in what appears to be a lie about when Schwartz learned about the Scandoval.

It's the wildest reunion trailer in Bravo history and it gets underway later this month.

Check out the clip below and get up to speed with all the drama.

It’s all been leading to this. The explosive 3-part #PumpRules Reunion begins May 24th. pic.twitter.com/pItcAkPw5a — Bravo (@BravoTV) May 11, 2023

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.