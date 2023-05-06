Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 19 Episode 17

Was it really the end of the line for another intern program?

On Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 17, Teddy had a big decision to make to secure the future of the hospital.

Delirious Max -tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 17

Meanwhile, Link wrestled with his own self-doubt as he prepared for a massive surgery.

Elsewhere, Nick shared some much-needed guidance with Lucas.

Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 17 Quotes

Levi: Mrs. Andereson, your test results say you're positive for a UTI.
Max: But I always pee after sex.

Don't worry. It feels worse than it looks.

Patient

