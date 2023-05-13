Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 19 Episode 18

What announcement rocked the residents to the core?

On Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 18, Richard and Teddy had big plans for the hospital.

Meanwhile, Jules and Blue butted heads over Maxine's care.

Elsewhere, Jo and Mike helped Sam as Simone pondered a life-changing decision:

Did she marry the person she had no connection with?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.