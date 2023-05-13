Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 19 Episode 18

What announcement rocked the residents to the core?

On Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 18, Richard and Teddy had big plans for the hospital.

Delirious Max -tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 17

Meanwhile, Jules and Blue butted heads over Maxine's care.

Elsewhere, Jo and Mike helped Sam as Simone pondered a life-changing decision:

Did she marry the person she had no connection with?

Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 18 Quotes

My family is full of doctors; it's not like ADHD is rare. You saw it, why didn't they?

Lucas

Winston: Very few Black men have been nominated for this award, so I'll be there.
Webber: I'm proud of you, son.
Winston: I'm proud of me, too.

