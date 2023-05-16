Watch NCIS: Hawai'i Online: Season 2 Episode 21

Did Tennant manage to contain secrets from her past?

On NCIS: Hawai'i Season 2 Episode 21, the discovery of a former MI6 agent uncovered secrets from Tennant's past, forcing her to extreme lengths to track down the killer.

As she tried to come to terms with a big changes in her personal life, she reached out to someone she thought she was done with.

Elsewhere, Alex mulled his future as college offers came through.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.