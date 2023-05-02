Watch NCIS Online: Season 20 Episode 21

Who targeted Agent Knight?

On NCIS Season 20 Episode 21, things took a devastating turn after she went viral for saving a mother and child.

As the team investigated what happened, it became clear that someone was going after the agent.

Elsewhere, a distress call from a face from the past changed everything.

