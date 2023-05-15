Watch The Equalizer Online: Season 3 Episode 17

Who killed McCall's father?

On The Equalizer Season 3 Episode 17, things took a devastating turn when her father's car was located 30 years on from his murder.

As McCall delved into the past, she realized she was fighting repressed memories of her childhood.

Elsewhere, Aunt Vi proved to be the most valuable person to help with answers.

Use the video above to watch The Equalizer online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.