Hallmark Media Announces Two New Star-Filled Christmas in July Movies

Ho ho ho!!

Merry Almost Christmas in July, Hallmark fanatics! Today, Hallmark Media announced the return of its popular Christmas in July programming event with two-all new original movie premieres on Hallmark Channel, and we absolutely cannot wait.

Now in it its 11th year, Christmas in July brings viewers holiday cheer in the heat of summer with a daily dose of holiday movie marathons on Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Let’s face it, we could all do with a little Christmas cheer year around, and Hallmark never fails to deliver.

The even better news? Hallmark isn’t waiting for July to get the cool festivities started. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries starts the jolly in June, with Merry Movie Week, June 23rd through 30th.

The fun starts with a wintery weekend of non-stop holiday favorites from Friday, June 23rd at 11 p.m. ET/PT through Monday, June 26th at 3: p.m. ET/PT.

Monday, June 26 through Friday, June 30th, viewers can catch mini-merrythons starting each night at 7/6c.

On Hallmark Channel, starting July 1st, viewers can watch back-to-back holiday movies every day in July from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m ET.

The programming will kick off with fan-favorite movies July 1st through July 4th.

Viewers can vote to include their favorite movies through weekly polls launching every Monday on the Hallmark Movie Checklist app.

The network is gifting viewers two all-new original movie premieres with the A Royal Christmas Crush and The Christmas Reboot (this is a working title, so don’t be shocked if it changes). Both movies will premiere at 8/7c.

On Saturday, July 8, Katie Cassidy and Stephen Hussar star in A Royal Christmas Crush.

Cassidy plays Ava, a woman who accepts the opportunity of a lifetime to work at the Royal Ice Hotel.

We all love Hallmark royalty!

On Saturday, July 15, Vanessa Lengies and Corey Sevier star in The Christmas Reboot (working title).

This new reality is perfect, except for one thing -- she is no longer married to her husband Aaron (Sevier).

Now, Renee must race against the clock to win him back before Christmas Eve.

Both of these movies sound amazing, and we cannot wait to add them to our ever-increasing number of must-see Hallmark Christmas movies.

How about you? Are you excited for Christmas in July to begin?

