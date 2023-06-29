Heels Season 2 Trailer Finds Jack and Ace Space Fighting for Themselves, Each Other, and the DWL

The very long wait is almost over, and we are so ready to get back into the ring!

Heels Season 1 set things up beautifully for the story to continue, and today, Starz released the trailer and key art for Heels Season 2.

Let me tell you, this season does not disappoint!

Premiering on Friday, July 28 at midnight (ET) on the STARZ app, Heels Season 2 makes its linear debut on Stars at 10/9c on the same day.

Starring Stephen Amell (Arrow) and Alexander Ludwig (Vikings), the small-town sports drama series is based on a wrestling league in rural Georgia and the family dynamics that brought it to life.

Heels is aptly named after the wrestling term for a villain or antagonist. Most stories center around heroes vs. villains, but in wrestling, it’s faces vs. heels.

Season two brings fans back to the family-owned wrestling organization, Duffy Wrestling League (DWL), where brothers and rivals Jack (Amell) and Ace Spade (Ludwig), continue to fight over their late father’s legacy and their individual versions of success while also working to find their own identity as a face or a heel.

It will not be a simple journey for either of them, and there are many surprises along the way as the brothers find their way back to each other, their families, and themselves.

There is so much good news regarding this season, and it really does invoke feelings of nostalgia akin to Friday Night Lights while covering topics like the effects of trauma on communities, finding personal identity, and women taking the lead in every facet.

The Spade boys are struggling to stand in the enormous shadow of their father, Thomas, and the burden of that far-reaching shadow isn’t easily shaken.

Crystal’s world cracks wide open as she finds success in and outside of the ring. Her popularity affords her amazing opportunities, and she’ll have to follow her heart, which also discovers love.

Heels is centered around a small-town community where everyone knows each other and everyone in town follows the saga of the Heels and Faces in the DWL, and more characters will be showcased this season, bringing that feeling to the screen.

Heels Season 2 also stars Alison Luff (New Amsterdam) as Staci Spade, Mary McCormack (Deep Impact, The L Word) as Willie Day, and Kelli Berglund (The Goldbergs, The Animal Kingdom) as Crystal Tyler.

Allen Maldonado (House Party, The Wonder Years, The Last O.G.) as Rooster Robbins, Chris Bauer (Gaslit, Survivor’s Remorse, True Blood) as Wild Bill Hancock, Trey Tucker (The Outpost) as Bobby Pin, and Robby Ramos (Chicago P.D.) as Diego Cottonmouth round out the core characters.

Also in focus this season are Alice Barrett Mitchell (Billions) as Carol Spade, Roxton Garcia (Reminensce) as Thomas Spade, David James Elliott (JAG) as Tom Spade, Joel Murray (Mad Men) as Eddie Earl, CM Punk (Mayans) as Ricky Rabies, and AJ Mendez (Women of Wrestling, WWE) as Elle Dorado.

New cast members include Josh Segarra (Scream VI, Arrow, The Other Two) as Brooks Rizzo, and Emmy Raver-Lampman as Jen Lussier.

Heels showrunner and executive producer Mike O’Malley (Survivor’s Remorse, Shameless) also portrays Charlie Gully on the series.

Michael Waldron (Loki, Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Rick and Morty) is the show creator.

Christopher Donnelly (By Sidney Lumet), Pete Segal (Tommy Boy, Shameless), Patrick Walmsley (JT LeRoy), and Julie Yorn (Hell or High Water) also serve as executive producers on the series.

Heels is produced through O'Malley Ink and LBI Entertainment in association with Lionsgate Television for STARZ.

All of that housekeeping aside, it’s time to check out the trailer.

If this doesn’t get your juices pumping, nothing will!

We’ll be reviewing the series weekly, so let us know in the comments how excited are for Heels to return!

