Secret Invasion: Cobie Smulders Breaks Down Maria Hill's Ominous Fate

When Secret Invasion was picked up at Disney+ with a mix of familiar faces from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and new actors, hearing that Colbie Smulders was returning as Maria Hill was welcomed by the fans.

Unfortunately, Maria Hill's journey on Secret Invasion was over by the end of the series premiere.

In a scene that rocked the MCU to its core, Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) posed as Nick (Samuel L. Jackson) and shot Maria.

During Maria's final moments, Nick showed up to hear her saying, "It was you."

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Smulders opened up about the development.

"To have Fury … know that Hill thinks that Fury shot her — that's the pain of that moment," she said.

While the show didn't confirm whether Maria knew the person who shot her was not her longtime friend and confidante, Smulders doesn't know the answer.

"I like to think that she, by the time she passed, knew it wasn't him," Smulders said.

"Initially, it's terrifying and so confusing. But I'd like to think she got there."

Maria's death happened at the tail-end of Secret Invasion Season 1 Episode 1, but it happened as bombs went off all around her, thanks to Gravik's master plan getting into full swing.

Smulders said that shooting the scene "felt and feels strange."

"Maria Hill's passing is very real, and it's shocking, and it feels very human…. It was a sad day."

There's no telling whether this is truly the end for Maria Hill, and even Smulders isn't closing the door on a comeback.

"There is a multiverse now, so anything is possible," she said, before cautioning: "But I'm pretty sure this is it."

Maria's death will undoubtedly change things going forward on Secret Invasion Season 1.

Nick barely returned to Earth and was already trying to process his feelings about the Blip.

Losing Maria will make him change things up to take down everyone responsible.

What are your thoughts on Maria's last hurrah?

Are you shocked?

Do you think it could lead to a return in another project?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.