TV Ratings: The Bachelorette Loses Considerable Steam With Season 20 Premiere

In a word?

Whoa.

The Bachelorette Season 20 got underway Monday night on ABC, and viewers are either tired of the franchise or forgot it was back.

The Bachelorette Season 20 Episode 1 had 1.9 million total viewers and a 0.3 rating.

In comparison to the premiere of The Bachelorette Season 19 (3 million/0.7 rating), the numbers are well down.

The next few weeks will determine whether people forgot the show was on or if the long-in-the-tooth franchise is headed for disaster.

Elsewhere on ABC night, Claim to Fame opened its sophomore season at 2.4 million viewers and a 0.4 rating, easily reaching its highest numbers yet.

Over on FOX, Stars on Mars continued with a little over 800,000 viewers and a 0.2 rating.

Crime Scene Kitchen followed with 1.1 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

While the numbers are nothing to write home about, they are decent by summer standards -- in today's TV climate, at least.

Over on NBC, American Ninja Warrior (3 million/0.3 rating) and The Wall (2.4 million/0.3 rating) were down a bit.

Over on The CW, The Rising had just over 400,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating.

The numbers are solid for any CW show these days, but even more impressive when you consider the show has been imported.

That means it's cheaper than the network's other content.

The network also aired an encore of Nancy Drew instead of Barons, and the mystery drama increased the timeslot average.

