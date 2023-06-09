Vanderpump Rules: Raquel Leviss Vows to Tell "Unfiltered Truth" About Scandoval Following Fiery Reunion

If you're tired of hearing about Scandoval after the explosive three-part Vanderpump Rules reunion, we have some news for you:

It's not going anywhere.

Raquel Leviss, who has been at the center of the scandal since it shook the reality TV world, plans to tell her story when she gets the chance.

For the past two months, Leviss has been in a mental health facility, Page Six reports, adding that she is "aiming to become a better person."

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 is yet to begin filming for Bravo, and there's still no confirmation on whether Leviss will return.

A source close to the reality TV star said, "Raquel looks forward to sharing her story with the unfiltered truth when she comes out."

It's unclear whether that will be on the show or elsewhere, but it's hard to imagine what the series' next season will look like.

"Upon the completion of filming the reunion, Raquel entered a voluntary inpatient behavioral health and trauma facility and remains there to date — 68 days and counting," the source dished.

While inside the treatment facility, Raquel has been working to learn the "basis of her decisions," with her intention being to "grow from her mistakes."

"She is a young woman that is and has been remorseful for her actions and has APOLOGIZED REPEATEDLY," the source concludes.

Endless publications have covered the scandal, and there's been a surge in the ratings for Vanderpump Rules.

Many observers believed the series would be canceled after Vanderpump Rules Season 10, but it's now one of the highest-rated shows on TV in key demographics.

It's been comfortably beating the broadcast competition on Wednesdays in the demo, including Chicago Fire and Survivor.

The show is everywhere now, including dominating the conversation on social media.

Fans were given subtle hints that Raquel could not spill everything about the affair at the reunion, with the pageant star revealing Sandoval asked her to conceal details from their cast members and the media.

It certainly started a conversation about what we knew about the scandal, and if Raquel gets a platform, it sounds like she'll be dishing everything.

It was hard to get anything from Raquel while she was seated with her co-stars because of the sheer abuse hurled her way.

As a viewer since Vanderpump Rules Season 1 hit the air, it was difficult watching how much the cast went in on Raquel.

Hopefully, she gets to tell her story when she's comfortable with it and gets to tell it without co-stars butting in and yelling expletives at her.

Seriously, it was that bad.

Lala Kent, who was one of Raquel's biggest enemies on the show, opened up to TMZ about the reunion.

"When she finally had the breakdown, just as a human for me, it's like, it's a reality TV show," Kent told TMZ earlier this week.

"When I watched that, I was like, 'Oh, we may be dealing with someone who maybe shouldn't be on this type of platform.'"

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.