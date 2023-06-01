Watch Nancy Drew Online: Season 4 Episode 1

at .

Who was stealing dead bodies?

Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 1 kicked off with Nancy learning that someone was digging up graves.

Getting Passed Security - Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 1

However, the team also had to come to terms with the fact that it could be zombies.

With the Drew crew figuring out the truth, there were also answers to long-held secrets.

What did it mean for everyone?

Watch Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 1 Online

Use the video above to watch Nancy Drew online right here via TV Fanatic.

Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 1 Quotes

I’m talking about Chunky, the ferret. Once I find the Velez family’s beloved MIA weasel, I can finally pay my overdue electric bill and make a dent in the property tax.

Nancy

Nancy: Aren’t you going to be late for work?
Ryan: No, I’m a small business consultant now. I go in at like a soft 10 am.

Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 1 Photos

Nancy and Nick
Getting Passed Security
Crown of Flowers
Sharing a Moment
The Lovers' Vigil
George Helps Nancy
