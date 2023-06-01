Watch Nancy Drew Online: Season 4 Episode 1

Who was stealing dead bodies?

Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 1 kicked off with Nancy learning that someone was digging up graves.

However, the team also had to come to terms with the fact that it could be zombies.

With the Drew crew figuring out the truth, there were also answers to long-held secrets.

What did it mean for everyone?

Use the video above to watch Nancy Drew online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.