Watch Vanderpump Rules Online: Season 10 Episode 18

What did Raquel leak about Tom that changed EVERYTHING?

On Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Episode 18, the emotional reunion concluded with bombshells.

Meanwhile, Lisa was put on the spot for her support of the Toms, leading to a big decision from one of SUR's staff.

Elsewhere, Ariana tried to come to terms with the cheating scandal that changed her life.

Use the video above to watch Vanderpump Rules online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.