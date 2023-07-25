Heartstopper Season 2 Trailer: Nick and Charlie Live Their Best Romantic Life

How long has Charlie Spring waited to call Nick Nelson his boyfriend? It seemed like forever, but the end of forever is here.

Netflix released the trailer for the much-anticipated Heartstopper Season 2, and it teases a lot.

Nick and Charlie are having the time of their lives together as they flirt and kiss at every chance.

Charlie can't wait to tell his friends Tao Xu and Isaac Henderson he has a boyfriend; the declaration lovingly disgusts them.

However, there is a small problem for Nick. He's not out to anyone.

The trailer teases his mission of coming out to people, and the first person is Imogen, but before he can say the words, he chickens out.

Charlie comforts him, telling him he should come out how and when he wants.

But the first failure doesn't deter him from making subsequent attempts, and he sets his sights on coming out to the rugby lads (oof! That's an uphill task!).

In school, life has ganged up on him as he is paired with Ben Hope for something academic, and Ben takes any chance he gets to torment Nick about being in the closet.

Elsewhere, things are heating up between Elle Argent and Tao Xu.

There is heavy flirtation from Elle, but Tao doesn't seem to reciprocate. It spells trouble for their friendship.

Trouble has also knocked on Tara Jones and Darcy when Tara accidentally blurts out that she loves Darcy, but Darcy doesn't respond as expected.

With all that looming, the term ends, and the Paris trip begins.

These problems follow them there as Darcy gives Tara the silent treatment, and she complains to Charlie that Darcy Olsson never wants to talk about how she feels.

Charlie is on a mission to protect Nick by ensuring Nick isn't outed, but that plan hits a snag when Charlie wakes up with a hickey, courtesy of Nick Nelson. Will they be able to hide their relationship now?

Elle's feelings for Tao Xu have not subsided, but even in Paris, Tao seems uninterested.

Still in Paris, Isaac discovers something about himself.

Even with all the problems in their lives, they don't stop having fun.

They run around Paris and its attractions like The Louvre and The Eiffel Tower. They eat ice cream and use their hotel rooms fully.

But will Charlie and Nick ever stop kissing? Maybe if they're interrupted. What if the interrupter wants the gay things she interrupted to continue?

Check out the full trailer in the YouTube video embedded above.

Heartstopper Season 2 on Netflix drops on August 3. That's in 9 days.

