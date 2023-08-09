The Lincoln Lawyer Dethrones The Witcher on Netflix TV List; Heartstopper Returns Strong

Netflix has revealed some viewership statistics for its original series, and it's good news for fans of The Lincoln Lawyer and The Witcher.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 returned to the top spot with the debut of the second half of its season.

After premiering Thursday, the David E. Kelley series managed 6.7 million views, bringing the total views for the sophomore season to 23.3 million.

The series was once in the works at CBS but was canceled ahead of a formal series order.

Thankfully, Netflix understood the project was worthwhile, and it has thrived.

The Lincoln Lawyer beat the previous week's #1 show, The Witcher Season 3.

The Henry Cavill-led Witcher has performed well, but not as well as prior seasons, fueling concerns about the imminent cast change.

As previously reported, Liam Hemsworth will replace Cavill for The Witcher Season 4.

The fantasy drama slipped to #3 for the week, coming in behind Heartstopper Season 2.

The young adult show secured 6.1 million views in the streaming service's weekly streaming chart, proving that the buzz is translating to views.

Netflix picked up Heartstopper Season 3 a year ago, so there's a good chance we'll get it sooner rather than later.

It's unclear how the show will be affected by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, but the episodes may have already been written.

Sweet Magnolias placed fourth on the list with 2.9 million viewers.

The small-town drama has yet to be renewed or canceled, but there's a high chance it will secure a pickup.

Elsewhere, Happiness for Beginners, a rom-com starring Luke Grimes and Ellie Kemper, enthralled 13.1 million viewers during its second week of release.

Netflix has Painkiller coming up this week and Marry My Dead Body, so it will be fun to see how the list changes this week.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.