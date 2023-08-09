The Lincoln Lawyer Dethrones The Witcher on Netflix TV List; Heartstopper Returns Strong

Netflix has revealed some viewership statistics for its original series, and it's good news for fans of The Lincoln Lawyer and The Witcher.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 returned to the top spot with the debut of the second half of its season.

After premiering Thursday, the David E. Kelley series managed 6.7 million views, bringing the total views for the sophomore season to 23.3 million.

L - The Verdict's In - The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Episode 10

The series was once in the works at CBS but was canceled ahead of a formal series order.

Thankfully, Netflix understood the project was worthwhile, and it has thrived.

Lisa is Exposed - The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Episode 10

The Lincoln Lawyer beat the previous week's #1 show, The Witcher Season 3.

The Henry Cavill-led Witcher has performed well, but not as well as prior seasons, fueling concerns about the imminent cast change.

As previously reported, Liam Hemsworth will replace Cavill for The Witcher Season 4.

The fantasy drama slipped to #3 for the week, coming in behind Heartstopper Season 2.

Nick Looks Up - Heartstopper Season 2 Episode 8

The young adult show secured 6.1 million views in the streaming service's weekly streaming chart, proving that the buzz is translating to views.

Netflix picked up Heartstopper Season 3 a year ago, so there's a good chance we'll get it sooner rather than later.

It's unclear how the show will be affected by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, but the episodes may have already been written.

Sweet Magnolias placed fourth on the list with 2.9 million viewers.

Torn - Sweet Magnolias Season 3 Episode 1

The small-town drama has yet to be renewed or canceled, but there's a high chance it will secure a pickup.

Elsewhere, Happiness for Beginners, a rom-com starring Luke Grimes and Ellie Kemper, enthralled 13.1 million viewers during its second week of release.

Netflix has Painkiller coming up this week and Marry My Dead Body, so it will be fun to see how the list changes this week.

Taylor Kitsch for Netflix's Painkiller

What are your thoughts on the numbers?

Are you surprised by the movers and shakers on the TV list?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

The Lincoln Lawyer Quotes

Mickey: I've been a lawyer for a long time, Lisa. And I know when something's off. After a while, I knew you didn't kill Mitchell Bondurant, but… just because you're not guilty of something doesn't mean you're innocent of everything.
Lisa: What exactly are you accusing me of?
Mickey: Jeff was going to ruin everything, huh? Until he disappeared. So, where is he, huh?
Lisa: Mickey, don't.
Mickey: Where is he? Where is he?
Lisa: This is insane.
Mickey: He hated cilantro.

Legal: Now, what's so important that you had to see me the morning your trial starts?
Mickey: Someone left this on my doorstep last night.
Legal: That's an FBI target letter.
Mickey: Yeah, addressed to Alex Grant, also known as Alex Gazarian, my strawman.
Legal: I prefer the term alternate suspect, and this says that your alternate suspect is a person of interest in a federal investigation.
Mickey: Construction fraud. You know that e-mail Mitchell Bondurant sent? This puts it in a whole new light.
Legal: How so?
Mickey: Well, Bondurant sends an e-mail threatening to expose Alex Grant. By itself, it's not clear what he meant. The judge even said it wasn't enough to point the finger at him. She needed more. Well, this is more. This makes it look like Alex Grant was up to something illegal. That e-mail he sent wasn't a threat. He was blackmailed.
Legal: Blackmail's are pretty good motive to kill someone if it's legit. But this? This just shows up on your doorstep on the eve of trial. Either someone's really trying to help you, or they're really trying to fuck with you. You gotta find out which one.
Mickey: How do I do that?
Legal: Well, first, you gotta confirm that the letter is real or not, and you gotta do it fast.

The Lincoln Lawyer

The Lincoln Lawyer Photos

Izzy Letts - The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Episode 7
Andy - The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Episode 8
Andrea Freeman - The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Episode 7
Mickey Haller in court - The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Episode 7
Mickey winces - The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Episode 8
Lisa Trammel - The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Episode 8
