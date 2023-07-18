Peacock Announces Price Hike For First Time Since 2020 Launch

Peacock is following in the footsteps of its fellow streaming services by announcing a price hike.

The NBCUniversal-owned service will increase the monthly cost of its two subscription plans, subscribers have been told.

The Premium plan (which includes ads) will rise from $4.99 to $5.99. while the Premium Plus plan is getting a $2 per month increase to $11.99 per month.

Peacock, which has been in business since 2020, had not increased its price... until now.

The service did have a free-to-watch option with ads that featured much fewer content offerings than the other two plans.

The free tier was shut off for new users in January as Peacock focused on paid plans.

The streaming service has changed considerably since its 2020 bow, with more content than ever.

The network recently pulled shows like Chicago Fire and Law & Order: SVU from Hulu to become the next-day home after new episodes have aired linearly on NBC.

Peacock is also now the home of Bravo content the day after it airs on the cable channel, eliminating the need to be signed up for a cable package to watch shows like Vanderpump Rules and The Real Housewives of New York.

There's also breakout original series like Poker Face, Ms. Davis, and The Traitors.

Like many newer streaming services, Peacock has been trying to find out what does and doesn't work for the service, and that has led to shocking cancellations, such as One of Us Is Lying and Vampire Academy.

Price rises in today's climate are expected, but with Peacock's struggle to become a dominant force in the streaming market, it will be interesting to see whether subscribers will remain -- you guessed it -- streaming.

In recent years, Netflix has tried to navigate turbulent waters and has reportedly succeeded by cracking down on password sharing.

What are your thoughts on Peacock switching things up with price increases?

Will you remain a customer?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.