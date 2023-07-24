Watch The Real Housewives of New York City Online: Oh Christmas Tree

Did Erin and the group have a great time?

On The Real Housewives of New York City Season 14 Episode 2, the gang headed to the Hamptons to celebrate Christmas.

However, some members of the group yearned to return home before the trip was over.

Meanwhile, Jenna had the perfect gift to help some of the fractured relationships.

Use the video above to watch The Real Housewives of New York City online via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.