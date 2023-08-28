1923 Season 2: Cast, Plot, Release Date, and Everything Else You Need to Know

Taylor Sheridan's grip on the small screen continued with 1923, the latest chapter in the Yellowstone saga.

Fans immediately connected with the setting, the cast, and the timely storylines that took us back in time to tell another origin story about the Duttons.

With 1923 Season 2 in the works, it's time to look at everything we know. Be sure to bookmark this page because we'll update this post whenever there's a new development.

1923: Has It Been Renewed for Season 2?

Unlike 1883, which was designed as one season to tell a complete story, 1923 is getting a second season.

As the writing process was underway, Taylor Sheridan realized he needed more time to wrap up the storylines, which means we're getting a second season.

It will probably be the final season because the superproducer has been vocal about not wanting to keep the shows on the air beyond their initial storylines.

It's always good when shows have a clear beginning, middle, and ending because it makes them more satisfying to watch.

How Many Episodes Have Been Ordered for 1923 Season 2?

1923 Season 1 spanned eight episodes, and we're getting the same again with 1923 Season 2.

Eight-episode seasons mean there's little time for filler and more time for action, so we can't wait to see what's on the horizon for Cara, Jacob, and the rest of the Duttons.

It's unbelievable how many stories have been brought to the forefront about the Duttons.

The family has a long and storied past; we're just happy it will continue to be charted.

1923 Season 2 Cast: Who's In?

After the events of 1923 Season 1, it's easy to tell who will be returning.

Hint: Their characters didn't die. Take a look at who should be on the roster for 1923 Season 2.

- Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton

- Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton

- Darren Mann as Jack Dutton

- Michelle Randolph as Elizabeth "Liz" Strafford

- Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton

- Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra

- Brian Geraghty as Zane Davis

- Aminah Nieves as Teonna Rainwater

- Jerome Flynn as Banner Creighton

- Timothy Dalton as Donald Whitfield

1923 Season 2: Has Filming Begun?

Ideally, the series would be well into production by now because the series was mapped out so far in advance.

However, the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes have brought Hollywood to a standstill.

There's no telling whether all the episodes were written before the strikes, and if not, it means there'll be an even more considerable delay when the strikes are resolved.

We hope a fair deal is reached soon for the talent that brings these wonderful shows into our lives.

1923 Season 2: What Will It Be About?

Given that 1923 Season 1 concluded without resolution, plenty of questions are still up in the air, meaning we'll need to tune into 1923 Season 2 for some answers.

Obviously, Cara and Jacob will take center stage, but the rest of their family and people in their orbit still have a lot of stories to tell.

The bad news? It's hard to judge what comes next because Sheridan likes to subvert expectations, so there's a good chance the final eight episodes will go in a completely different direction to what we expect.

That's why we love these shows so much.

When Will 1923 Season 2 Premiere?

Unfortunately, we don't have an answer for that.

The series has a long production time, it hasn't begun filming, and there's a good chance all of the episodes have not been written.

We need writers and actors for the series to return, so until the strikes are resolved, we have no clue.

If the strikes are resolved this year, there's a good chance the show could be on the air by the fourth quarter of 2024.

Then again, Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are A-list actors who are very much in demand.

They're on the biggest movies, so it's not out of the realm of possibility that they'll both have pretty full slates when things are resolved.

That could delay the series some more.

Is There a Trailer for 1923 Season 2?

There are no promotional materials with no footage in the can, meaning it's hard to construct a promo for 1923 Season 2.

We have a long wait on the horizon before the promotional train for the series kicks off. Boo. Hiss. We get it, but we know it will be worth the wait.

Where Can I Watch 1923?

1923 Season 1 aired exclusively on Paramount+, but a handful of episodes made their way to Paramount Network, where they drew strong ratings.

But the series is a streaming original, so there's a chance the rest of the season won't get airtime on the linear Viacom-owned network.

Then again, 1883 recently aired in its entirety, so that's always a possibility.

1923 Season 1 also received a Blu-Ray and DVD release in August 2023, so you can watch it without Paramount+.

Will the Dutton Family Dynasty Lead to More Yellowstone Spinoffs Set in the Past?

Paramount+ has ordered no other spinoffs set in the past, but we shouldn't expect a decision until the final season of 1923 is airing.

Deadline reported in October 2022 that shows set in both the '40s and '60s were being discussed.

That's pretty cool.

That's all we got, 1923 Fanatics. We will update this page as TV news drops, so keep checking back regularly.

