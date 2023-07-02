Cliffhangers That Made Our Jaws Drop to The Floor

We have a love/hate relationship with cliffhangers. How about you?

It's almost become a trope that shows hit the brakes for the season in the middle of a scene, with characters in danger of death, being sent to jail, or about to accept marriage proposals.

That keeps us talking all summer long, but if the cliffhanger is strong enough, waiting for the next season to begin is torturous!

2023 brought many jaw-dropping cliffhangers. Now that the dust has settled a bit, check out our list of the most shocking ones, and let us know if we've included your favorite!