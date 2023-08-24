And Just Like That... Season Finale: Samantha Returns as Kim Cattrall Reprises Role After 13 Years Away

Ever since And Just Like That... premiered in 2021, fans have longed for updates on Kim Cattrall's Samantha Jones.

As you'll recall, Carrie's friend was last seen in the 2010 movie Sex and the City 2.

Thankfully, we've had some updates about Samantha throughout the sequel series' two-season run, but Thursday's finale gave us our first (and probably only!) look at Samantha in 2023.

So, what brought Samantha back into Carrie's orbit?

Carrie's big farewell to her apartment.

The apartment was a huge character in Sex and the City, with some of the most significant developments taking place there.

As a result, it's an iconic location for fans and the people in Carrie's orbit.

Samantha planned to make a surprise appearance for the farewell dinner, but her flight from London was delayed, meaning she couldn't make it.

Boo. Hiss.

"Miranda and Charlotte told me all about it," Samantha declared.

"I was going to surprise you!"

"Oh, I'm f–king furious," she added, revealing that she would have spent one night in New York before returning to London.

"It is your apartment, and I have to pay my respects."

In true Samantha fashion, she yelled at the apartment through the speakerphone.

"Thank you for everything, you f–king fabulous, fabulous flat."

"Ta, and cheerio… and have a great night," she said at the end of the call.

It was a great little nugget for the fans because, let's face it, this is probably the last we'll see of Kim Cattrall in the role.

Cattrall famously declined to appear in Sex and the City 3, which was ultimately scrapped, leading HBO to save the day with a follow-up series, And Just Like That...

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis returned, but Cattrall was M.I.A. since the beginning.

And Just Like That... Season 1 revealed that Carrie and Samantha had drifted apart.

Cattrall had been vocal about not returning to the franchise but changed her mind earlier this year when HBO boss Casey Bloys got on the phone to pitch this memorable scene.

So, there we have it.

What did you think of the big comeback?

Did it live up to your expectations, or did it make you long for more Samantha?

Stream the first two seasons of And Just Like That... on Max.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.