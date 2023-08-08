Masterchef: Tastes of America Sneak Peek: Sparks Fly With A Milestone Celebration!

It's a Masterchef celebration like no other!

It's hard to believe that the series has aired for a whopping 13 seasons, and they'll be commemorating that on Masterchef Tastes of America Season 13 Episode 9, which serves as the 250th episode!

And as you can probably imagine, the installment is a must-watch event.

The competition is heating up more than ever as the contestants are dwindling, and we're close to learning who will be crowned Masterchef and which region will have the coveted honor.

It's been an incredibly intense season filled with twists, and even now, there's no certainty as to who will be taking the title home and repping their region.

Just when you think a contestant has the upper hand, something will switch up, and we'll find them fighting for their lives, competing against their peers.

While we have many strong contenders, there's no sure thing. As a result, this season is an exciting and unexpected watch.

As it stands, 15 contestants remain in the competition. The South is in the lead, with five contestants still going strong.

The Midwest and West are hot on their tails, with four contestants still in the running.

Meanwhile, the Northeast is down to two, so they'll need to fight for their lives to stay in the competition or take it home, but both Brynn and Nina have that fighter's spirit and aren't two chefs you can rule out.

This next challenge will be just that for the chefs, as the contestants will have to bake and recreate elaborate cakes representing their region.

Long-time fans of Masterchef know that baking competitions can be the kiss of death for many, so it's truly anybody's game as we head into this milestone hour!

We were fortunate enough to score an exclusive sneak peek at what's in store, and it'll bring a smile to your face and trigger that sweet tooth, too.

In the clip, the judges, Gordon Ramsay, Joe Bastianich, and Aarón Sánchez, get the party started with a special treat as they reflect on this momentous occasion.

Check it out below!

An all-new milestone episode of Masterchef airs Wednesday at 8/7c on FOX.

An all-new milestone episode of Masterchef airs Wednesday at 8/7c on FOX.

