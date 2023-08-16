Raquel Leviss Won't Return for Vanderpump Rules Season 11, Admits to Feeling Exploited by Bravo in Scandoval Aftermath

After months of radio silence, Raquel Leviss resurfaced this week on Bethenny Frankel's ReWives podcast.

The Vanderpump Rules star opened up to the Real Housewives of New York alum about the scandal that sent the show's ratings soaring.

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 has been filming since June, but Leviss has not returned.

The reality TV star also dished that she got no additional compensation as the show's popularity blew up overnight.

"I just heard what you were saying on TikTok and using my case as an example of exploitation and the way that the network is running to the bank -- like laughing, running to the bank with this scandal, and I haven't seen a single penny," shared.

"I feel like it's not fair, and I feel like a toddler saying, 'It's not fair,' but it really isn't."

"And I feel like I've been portrayed as the ultimate villain. My mistakes that I've made on camera live on forever."

"And you mentioned something about the addiction of doing reality TV and the way that they always dangle that carrot in front of you, like, 'Well, you need to tell your side of the story; otherwise, it's gonna be written for you.'"

"And that's terrifying. So I almost went back, I know, just because of that."

With filming in its final weeks, there's a good chance Leviss will not be present for any episode of the upcoming season.

Frankel has been anti-Bravo in recent months because of her calls to unionize reality TV stars.

If the show is renewed, Leviss joining forces with her fellow Bravolebrity will probably close the door on a potential comeback.

Then again, Raquel was a major talking point of Vanderpump Rules Season 10, so there's always that chance that producers would be interested in bringing her back.

Leviss also revealed that the compensation was switched up for Vanderpump Rules Season 10, with the salary being paid based on performance.

"One of the things that producers also told me is that you get paid based off your performance from the season prior," she said of remaining with the show following her split with James Kennedy.

"So, that already set me up to want to perform well going into Season 10."

"And I took direction well," she added.

Vanderpump Rules returns to Bravo in 2024.

