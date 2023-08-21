Sarah Hyland Stunned as Love Island USA Contestant Calls Her 'Disrespectful'

Love Island USA has been filled with drama since it returned to Peacock last month, but we didn't expect the show's host to get caught up in it.

The series aired a dramatic installment Friday night that found someone being dumped from the island, leading to some of the wildest scenes in Love Island History.

So, how did we get to that controversial moment?

Sarah Hyland arrived in Fiji at the villa, serving looks and the results of the latest public vote.

She revealed Keenan Anunay's time in the villa searching for love was over.

Vickala "Kay Kay" Gray, who had been coupled up with Keenan, announced her decision to leave alongside him.

"I would like to voluntarily also leave," she said.

"I feel like I found what I came here for, and I'd like to leave with Keenan."

Many of her costars were shocked by the decision because, in the past, people who lose the person they're coupled up with tend to remain in the villa and continue their search for love.

But it seems Kay Kay was one of few contestants in the house actually searching for love, so she was ready to give it all up and leave with Keenan.

It was a rare reality TV moment that was both satisfying and romantic... until things went awry.

"Before you go anywhere, I just — I want to make sure that you are absolutely happy with your decision," the host and Modern Family alum said.

"No regrets," Gray said with a smile on her face. It seemed like a done deal... until fellow contestant Mike Stark took issue with Hyland's delivery.

"Why are you saying it like that?" Stark asked a shocked Hyland.

"Me?" she shot back.

"Yeah," Stark responded, adding:

"That sounded mad disrespectful."

"I'm being disrespectful?" she wondered. "OK, then."

Ultimately, Sarah got the last laugh when Leonardo Dionicio apologized for Stark's behavior, saying it was "the heat of the moment."

"Thank you," Hyland responded before leaving us with:

"Boys will be boys, right?"

Pretty intense!

Love Island continues Thursday through Sundays at 9/8c on Peacock.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.