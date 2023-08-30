Sarah Jessica Parker Adopts Carrie's Cat From And Just Like That...

Sarah Jessica Parker took a four-legged friend home from the set of And Just Like That...

Parker took to Instagram Tuesday to reveal that she'd adopted the real-life cat who plays Shoe on the Sex and the City follow-up.

"His off-camera name is Lotus," the actress captioned the post.

"He and his siblings were all given botanical names when they were rescued as newborns by the @cthumanesociety."

"Adopted officially by the Parker/Broderick family in April 2023. He joins Rémy and Smila who we adopted in May 2022. If he looks familiar, that's because he is," she added.

The shelter shared additional details about Lotus on Facebook.

"Some pets get really exciting foster homes while they're here at the Connecticut Humane Society."

"Little Lotus got to be on the set of And Just Like That with @SarahJessicaParker in Manhattan!"

"Did you see his adorable debut? And #spoileralert, Lotus liked the spotlight so much, he's decided to stay on the show!" the Connecticut Humane Society wrote.

Carrie adopted Shoe on the And Just Like That... Season 2 after Che (Sara Ramirez) brought the little one to her apartment.

And, we have some good news: You'll be able to see Shoe on screen when And Just Like That... returns to Max for Season 3.

The new season was ordered earlier this month.

"We are thrilled to spend more time in the Sex and the City universe telling new stories about the lives of these relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors," executive producer Michael Patrick King enthused in a press release.

"And Just Like That... Here comes season three."

The series has been in the headlines recently, mainly because the show answered the calls from fans to bring back Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones.

Unfortunately, it was for just one scene, but with a renewal already announced, there's always that possibility another return could be in the cards.

