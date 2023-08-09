The Continental: The John Wick Universe Expands in Official Trailer for Peacock Spinoff

If you've enjoyed watching the four Keanu Reeves-led John Wick movies, you know they're bursting at the seams with action.

When we heard about Peacock's three-part prequel series, there were some concerns about how that would translate to the small screen.

Thankfully, the official trailer for the spinoff teases a world familiar to fans of the iconic movie franchise.

Yes, we're taking a trip to the past, but expanding on the history of The Continental is a convincing hook for a series set in that universe.

While watching the impressive promo, I was baited into thinking I was watching a big-budget movie, and it's because no expense is spared here.

Far too often, franchise extensions leave a bad taste because they pale in comparison to the original material, but The Continental promises to be a show unlike any other.

"The three-part event will explore the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins centerpiece of the John Wick universe through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, as he's dragged into the Hell-scape of 1970's New York City to face a past he thought he'd left behind," the official logline teases.

"Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel's mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his future throne."

As previously reported, The Continental: From the World of John Wick, will premiere Friday, September 22, followed by Night 2, airing September 29, and Night 3, airing October 6.

The cast of the Peacock prequel includes Mel Gibson, Colin Woodell, Mishel Prada, Ben Robson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Nhung Kate, Jessica Allain, Ayomide Adegun, Jeremy Bobb, and Peter Greene.

That's what we call a stacked cast. Most of the above faces are heavily present in the official trailer, and we can't wait to see what else is on tap when the series debuts.

The Continental was developed, written, and executive Produced by Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward, and Shawn Simmons.

Additional Executive Producers include Thunder Road Pictures' Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, Albert Hughes, Kirk Ward, Greg Coolidge, and Chad Stahelski.

Also exec-producing is Derek Kolstad, David Leitch, Shawn Simmons, Paul Wernick, Rhett Reese, and Marshall Persinger.

Check out the official clip for the Peacock drama below.

