John Wick Spinoff The Continental Rollout Plan Revealed by Peacock

One of the biggest film franchises will expand on Peacock later this year.

We've heard plenty of details about The Continental, the forthcoming John Wick spinoff series, and we finally have a confirmed premiere date.

During the show's San Diego Comic-Con panel on Friday, the streaming service announced The Continental: From the World of John Wick will premiere Friday, September 22, followed by Night 2, airing September 29, and Night 3, airing October 6.

While many SDCC panels have had to pivot to having no talent present due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, the show's creative team was present at the panel.

The names include executive producer/director Albert Hughes, executive producer Marshall Persinger, action director Larnell Stovall, production designer Drew Boughton and editor Ron Rosen.

This prequel to the blockbuster franchise will explore the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins centerpiece of the John Wick universe through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott as he's dragged into the Hell-scape of 1970's New York City to face a past he thought he'd left behind.

Friday's SDCC event found the team unveiling behind-the-scenes secrets and sharing exclusive footage from the three-part limited series.

Unfortunately, that means the footage was not made available to the public, but there should be plenty of teasers now that we know the show premieres in two months.

The cast of the Peacock prequel includes Mel Gibson, Colin Woodell, Mishel Prada, Ben Robson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Nhung Kate, Jessica Allain, Ayomide Adegun, Jeremy Bobb, and Peter Greene.

The Continental was developed, written, and executive Produced by Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward, and Shawn Simmons.

Additional Executive Producers include Thunder Road Pictures' Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, Albert Hughes, Kirk Ward, Greg Coolidge, Chad Stahelski, Derek Kolstad, David Leitch, Shawn Simmons, Paul Wernick, Rhett Reese, and Marshall Persinger.

Bringing the Keanu Reeves franchise to TV screens without its lead star will be a big ask, but we're sure fans will be interested enough to tune in.

The Continental has been a pivotal location in the movies, so there will be interest in learning more about its past.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.