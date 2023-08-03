Watch Nancy Drew Online: Season 4 Episode 10

Was there a future for Nancy in her hometown?

On Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 10, the drama mounted as the Sin Eater continued to make its presence felt.

Nick Is Prepared - Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 10

With Carson and Ryan by her side, she had to make a devastating decision to secure the future of her friends.

Elsewhere, Ace had to face up to his past, once and for all, after another shocking piece of information came to light.

Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 10 Quotes

Carson: Whose blood is that?
Ryan: Tristan Glass’. The lobster kid. The son of my mortal enemies. Yes, he is the Sin Eater. Nancy shot him in the woods with a poison arrow, and now he might die.
Carson: Hang on. You brought our daughter to the woods with a bow and arrow?
Ryan: I mean, technically, it was a small crossbow and a couple of arrows, but the whole plan to kill a sin eater was in the works long before I came along.
Carson: Would you stop saying sin eater, like it’s something that everyone says! We’ve got real problems here, like how the Glasses hate you, which means they hate our daughter by association.

Tristan: Dying in your arms is not so bad.
Nancy: No, you are not going anywhere. I did this, and I will find a way to fix it come hell or high water.
Ryan: It will probably be both.
Nancy: You are not going to die tonight!

Nick and Nancy Study - Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 10
Looking For Answers - Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 10
Searching For Solutions - Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 10
Nancy's Curse - Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 10
George Is Prepared - Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 10
