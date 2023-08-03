Watch Nancy Drew Online: Season 4 Episode 10

Was there a future for Nancy in her hometown?

On Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 10, the drama mounted as the Sin Eater continued to make its presence felt.

With Carson and Ryan by her side, she had to make a devastating decision to secure the future of her friends.

Elsewhere, Ace had to face up to his past, once and for all, after another shocking piece of information came to light.

Use the video above to watch Nancy Drew online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.