Watch Nancy Drew Online: Season 4 Episode 12

Did Nancy and the gang manage to unmask the final villain?

On Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 12, the Drew Crew headed out to the graveyard after a mysterious call.

At the Graveyard - Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 12

Meanwhile, Ace's sacrifice left everyone pondering their next moves.

Was Horseshoe Bay really worth living in after all the latest drama?

We're not sure, but we want answers.

Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 12 Quotes

I have this guilt in the pit of my stomach, and I can’t fix it. I can’t even consider redemption until I figure out what I did.

Nancy

Nancy: That phone call made me go to the Yacht Club basement. What if something happened while you were out fishing because the next thing you know, Jane Doe’s body showed up?
Ace: It’s a morgue. Bodies show up.

Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 12 Photos

A New Grave - Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 12
At the Graveyard - Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 12
